Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 10, 2000
BOISE — Robert C. Carlton of Lewiston and Dr. Maurice Masar and Nancy Spence of Orofino have been appointed to state boards by Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.
Feb. 10, 1980
Former Nez Perce County commissioner Charles Cline may make a bid for the office again — this time against Third District incumbent Steve McCoy.
GENESEE — Genesee High School surprised Potlatch 50-43 Saturday night to hand the Loggers their second defeat of the year in Central Idaho League boys basketball action.