Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 2, 1999
Spanner the Fire Clown and Lewiston firefighter Jeff Weiner talked to students at Whitman Elementary School in Lewiston Friday about the importance of smoke detectors in each bedroom and two exits from each room in case of a fire.
———
MOSCOW — The number of first-time, full-time freshmen returning to the University of Idaho campus reached a record high this semester.
Oct. 2, 1979
Verna Bobbitt, of Lewiston, a checker at the Lewiston Albertsons store, has been named Most Valuable Employee for the month of August for the store’s Inland Empire Division.