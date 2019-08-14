Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 14, 1999
Pullman Memorial Hospital and Gritman Medical Center in Moscow have agreed to join forces with a single hospital in the Moscow-Pullman corridor.
———
SANDPOINT — Continuing its focus on declining elk herds in the Clearwater and Salmon River regions, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission Friday said it will urge the U.S. Forest Service to use prescribed burns in wilderness to enhance elk habitat.
Aug. 14, 1979
The Lewiston School Board revised its teacher residency requirements Monday night to allow instructors and other school district employees to live anywhere within a 35-mile radius of Lewiston.