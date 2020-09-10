Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 10, 2000
PULLMAN — There’s a new face in Washington State University’s Army ROTC this fall. It belongs to three cadets. The Claros brothers — Joseph, Donald and Jack — are identical triplets. They’re not new to campus or the military, but they just joined ROTC this semester.
The Lewiston Rehabilitation and Care Center has received the L. Jean Schoonover award for excellence in care from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Bureau of Facility Standards.
Sept. 10, 1980
LAPWAI — The Lapwai school system has ended the sale of lunches to students on charge accounts because of the loss of several thousand dollars for unpaid meals in recent years.
MOSCOW — Upward of 400 science fiction fans from around the Northwest will gather at Moscow this week for the second annual Palouse-sponsored science fiction convention, MosCon II.