Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 5, 2000
PULLMAN — Better late than never, Pullman High track coach Mike Hinz and PHS graduate Cheryl Schauble of Kamiakin High in Kennewick have received coaching awards for the 1998 season.
Feb. 5, 1980
A $15.9 million contract for a second interstate bridge across the Snake River will be signed at Lewiston City Hall this morning, but the main item of business will be the question of how to get additional money for a ramp.
———
MOSCOW — The developers of a planned “mini-mall” in the heart of downtown Moscow have turned to the federal government for help in financing their project.