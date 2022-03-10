Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 10, 2002
As St. Joseph Regional Medical Center enters its second century, the physicians who practice there and its administrators are considering expanding its services for cardiac patients.
———
ASOTIN — Kelsee D. Tower was named 2002 Asotin Junior Miss at the Junior Miss program Saturday night at Asotin High School.
March 10, 1982
Lewiston Police will start issuing citations soon to people taking garbage to the transfer station on O’Connor Road without covering or tying down their loads.
———
Lewiston port commissioners adopted a policy Tuesday opposing waterway user fees on the Columbia-Snake River System, but opting for a uniform rather than segmented fee if given no choice in the matter.