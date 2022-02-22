Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 22, 2002
Ridership continues to grow as Valley Transit’s new fixed-route bus service in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley takes off.
———
For many of the youngsters performing at the 2002 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival taking place this week in Moscow, it’s a chance to show off their talents. But for Aaron Parks, an 18-year-old professional musician now living in New York, it’s a time to return to the place that jump-started his career.
Feb. 22, 1982
Weeds cost Nez Perce County growers more on an annual basis than insects and diseases combined and should be attacked soon for effective control, according to County Agent Larry J. Smith.
———
James Busch, of Genesee, has retired as a director of the National Association of Conservation Districts after serving for eight years.