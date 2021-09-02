Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 2, 2001
Phil Lame, a math and computer science teacher at Lewiston High School, is the Teacher of the Year for the Lewiston School District.
———
Nine months into the campaign, the Valley Boys and Girls Club has raised more than 60 percent of the money needed for a new Clarkston clubhouse.
Sept. 2, 1981
MOSCOW — A big black tarp will be stapled to the roof of the ASUI-Kibbie Dome beginning next week and will serve as a temporary covering throughout the winter months.
———
Uniformed police officers no longer will be a fixture at Lewiston Airport during all Republic Airlines arrivals and departures.