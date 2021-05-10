Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 10, 2001
Lewis-Clark State College has been denied a permit for two parking lots to replace the one that will be covered by a new Activity Center later this year. The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday night split 2-2 on the issue, killing the request but leaving uncertainty behind.
Valley Boys and Girls Club kindergartners through second graders will celebrate Arthur's 25th birthday Monday by eating cake and ice cream and receiving gifts. Arthur is the aardvark created by children's author Marc Brown and seen weekly on Idaho Public Television.
May 10, 1981
Thanks to Coeur d'Alene High's Pat Price, the Lewiston Bengal baseball team will not make the A-1 state tournament invitational trip for the first time in the tournament's 10-year history.
A Mr. Rooter sewer and drain cleaning franchise has been opened to serve the Quad Cities area.