Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 1, 2001
PULLMAN — Nearly 400 joggers, walkers and runners from Washington State University raised $1,000 for the Community Action food bank Saturday during a Campus on the Run event.
———
The Traditional Sportsman, a new sporting goods store in Lewiston, is reeling in customers in search of fly fishing equipment, muzzle loading and archery supplies.
April 1, 1981
The president of Republic Airlines has warned managers of small airports, including Lewiston’s, that the airline will be forced to stop serving them if Congress stops subsidizing the money-losing routes.
———
PULLMAN — Mic Gehrig, the prime mover behind the Saturday night shuttle bus service between Pullman and Moscow, says the trial period for the inter-city transit should be extended for at least two more weeks.