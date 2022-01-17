Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 17, 2002
SEATTLE — Brett Boone is ready to stay put. The second baseman agreed to a $25 million, three-year contract Wednesday to remain with the Seattle Mariners.
The Clearwater National Forest and owners of the former North South Ski Bowl near Emida have big plans to improve cross-country skiing at the Palouse Divide.
Jan. 17, 1982
Tri-State Memorial Hospital has a new birthing bed in its birthing room — a bed that can be made into a birthing chair, newly heralded as the better way to give birth to a child.
More Snow than usual in the mountains that feed water to the Snake River system, is setting a tone of optimism for the water needs this year of farmers, fish and power.