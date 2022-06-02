Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 2, 2002
The 2002 NAIA World Series saw some high-scoring third innings. Teams that could put up big numbers in the third inning saw more success in the wins column. Of all the runs scored in the tournament, the third inning gave up the most, with 70. The next-closest high-scoring inning was the sixth, which only gave up 41.
Justin Weigel has opened WaterMark Associates, Ltd., a home-based business in Clarkston. The business uses a technique called Electrokinetic Signal to find underground water for wells.
June 2, 1982
The toll booth will remain at the entrance to Hellsgate State Park this year, although no fees will be collected from those driving only to the marina, directors of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce were told Tuesday.
Parents have to take control of their children’s lives if drug use is to be stopped, the audience attending a Parent Power session at the Lewiston Community Center was told Tuesday night.