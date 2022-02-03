Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 3, 2002
Rick Tierney, a registered nurse, has been named the emergency department supervisor at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
Supercuts, a franchise that offers inexpensive hair cuts, has opened in Pullman.
Feb. 3, 1982
ASOTIN — The Asotin City Council has accepted from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers two lots on which the Asotin Full Gospel Church sits.
GRANGEVILLE — The headquarters of the Nez Perce National Forest will be moving to new quarters on the east side of Grangeville this fall.