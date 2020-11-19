Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 19, 2000
PULLMAN — Washington Gov. Gary Locke on Saturday helped dedicate a new $500,000 Management Information Systems electronic classroom at Washington State University.
Moscow business consultant Dave Potter has been named interim director of the Latah Economic Development Commission.
Nov. 19, 1980
ASOTIN — An 80-year-old Asotin County jail made of stone and concrete crumbled Tuesday afternoon under the pounding of a huge metal ball. The debris will be removed, and the site of the old jail building will become part of the Asotin Grade School playground soon.
Lewiston’s dog leash law is going to have some bite in it when the police department takes over enforcement of the animal control ordinance, City Manager Craig McMicken said Tuesday.