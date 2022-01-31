Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 31, 2002
Lewiston School Superintendent Joy Rapp has received the Educational Leadership of the Year award from her peers in the Idaho School Superintendents Association at Boise.
———
Several improvements are slated for a quarter-mile of the main north-south arterial in Pullman, thanks to a $275,200 grant from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.
Jan. 31, 1982
Morrow TV & Electronics Repair Service has moved back to D Street in downtown Lewiston after an absence of about 25 years.
———
BOISE — Idaho Army National Guard Brig. General Gordon I. Shore, formerly of Lewiston, will retire today.