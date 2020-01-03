Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 3, 2000
If you’re reading this, it means you survived Y2K, although there’s no telling at this point how well.
———
PULLMAN — The Washington wheat industry is keeping a close eye on Zak, a promising newcomer among soft white spring wheat varieties.
Jan. 3, 1980
Bridges, recreational developments and completion of a sewer project will be the principal projects in Asotin County in 1980, according to Charles “Pete” Collins, chairman of the board of commissioners.
———
MOSCOW — Latah County’s noxious weed program supervisor, Jim Sterling, has been appointed coordinator for the county’s study of a garbage incineration system.