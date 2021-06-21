Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 21, 2001
Amateur radio operators from Orofino, Lewiston and Clarkston will work around the clock this weekend to set up an emergency communications network as part of the American Radio Relay League's Field Day.
Moscow attorney and city council member Linda Pall has been re-elected to a two-year term as District 2 director of the Association of Idaho Cities.
June 21, 1981
Pennies, those copper coins that jangle in one's pockets, are becoming scarce, say several area bankers.
Nez Perce County has acquired land at the foot of Craig Mountain for a parking area for off-road vehicles, and is searching for a place to develop a park for trail motorcycles.