Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 4, 2002
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — UC Santa Barbara used a 15-0 run early in the game to beat the University of Idaho women’s basketball team 77-53 in Big West Conference play Sunday.
———
Clarkston, Pullman, Pomeroy and Asotin school district voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide on replacement levies.
Feb. 4, 1982
Asotin County may help finance construction and operation of a regional jail at Colfax, or it may build a county jail at Clarkston. But the sheriff’s hope of constructing one at Asotin seems to have been eliminated by Tuesday’s election.
———
Rodney H. Frederiksen, a captain who has worked in the Lewiston Police Department since 1972, was appointed chief of the city force Wednesday.