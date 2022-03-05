Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 5, 2002
To put Lapwai High’s recent accomplishment in some sort of perspective, consider this: Only five times in Idaho history had a school claimed State boys’ and girls’ basketball titles in the same year. Last Saturday afternoon at Nampa, the Wildcats made it six.
University of Idaho senior Darci Pemberton was selected to the 2001-02 Big West Conference second team for women’s basketball, while two women and two men were honorable mention selections to the all-league teams released Monday.
March 5, 1982
MOSCOW — The crowds began pouring into Moscow Thursday for what is expected to be a half-million dollar weekend for Moscow businesses. The 15th annual Jazz Festival began Thursday, and the Big Sky Tournament games begin tonight.
William Crane, formerly of Lewiston, has been promoted to the rank of captain in the Washington National Guard.