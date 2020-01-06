Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 6, 2000
BOISE — The Idaho Human Rights Education Center exceeded by $239,000 a challenge to match a $500,000 grant offered for construction of a memorial to Anne Frank, the girl who became an icon of hope against oppression.
Jan. 6, 1980
Asotin County’s construction continued strong in 1979 although it slowed slightly from the $7,765,985 pace of 1978, County Building Inspector Gene Schneider reported.
MOSCOW — Leo Ames, the designer of the University of Idaho’s newest athletics logo, has won a national award for that design.
PULLMAN — Warwick M. Bayly, professor of veterinary clinical sciences, has been named interim dean of Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.