Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 24, 2000
The Lewiston Police Department is offering a citizens academy for residents to better understand what happens behind police department doors.
McCALL — With Winter Carnival only a week and a half away, residents and city officials wonder whether the Big Payette Lake will be frozen in time for the activities which begin Friday.
Jan. 24, 1980
Clarkston will have more and improved athletic fields for both school and community sports if voters in the Clarkston School District approve a special levy of $122,000.
ASOTIN — The University of Idaho and the Moscow engineering firm of Hamilton and Voeller Inc. will experiment this spring with a new type of mixer at the Asotin sewage treatment plant.