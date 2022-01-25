Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 25, 2002
MOSCOW — What does the voice of Moscow sound like? It may be up to a year before it is heard, say the founding members of Radio Free Moscow Inc., a new community group in the early stages of bringing a fresh frequency to the city’s airwaves.
Jan. 25, 1982
GENESEE — Russell H. Zenner, a member of a multifamily operation of a third-generation Genesee-area farm, has been named “Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year” of Idaho by the state Jaycees.
The Lewiston Chapter of the National Organization of Women will focus its energies on several state and local fronts this coming year, Shirlee Hennigan, newly-elected chapter president said Sunday.