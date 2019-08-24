Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 24, 1999
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early on a recent August morning, 15 members of the Nez Perce Tribe from Idaho stood beside a lonely gravel road that winds through the river bottoms on the east edge of Fort Leavenworth, Kan. They had come to honor their ancestors who were imprisoned at the fort in 1877 after the Nez Perce War.
Carson Egland, a 1998 graduate of Lewiston High School, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Lewis-Clark State College this season, LCSC coach George Pfeifer announced Monday.
Aug. 24, 1979
PULLMAN — Workers are busy pouring concrete for the foundation of a 23,000-square-foot addition to Pullman Memorial Hospital.
Representatives of radio, television and newspaper organizations in Lewiston and Clarkston will compete in a new Lewiston Roundup event — the Media Stampede.