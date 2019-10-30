Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 30, 1999
MOSCOW — Architecture firms from Boise and Portland, Ore., have been awarded the contract for architectural and engineering services for the east end renovation and expansion of the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome.
Oct. 30, 1979
Lewiston police spent two days last week removing debris and old evidence items from the basement of the department’s ramshackle building.
Cathy Johnson of Clarkston has taken over as president of the Lewiston-Clarkston Head Start advisory council, succeeding Shirley Osburn, also of Clarkston.