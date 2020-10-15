Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 15, 2000
Lewiston’s Whitman Elementary School will dedicate its new library and technology building during a ceremony Monday.
MOSCOW — Moscow certified public accountant Jim Pilcher recently was appointed to a five-year term as a member of the Idaho State Board of Accountancy.
Oct. 15, 1980
ffjjddkkssllaa;; ffjjddkkssllaa;; ffjjddkkssllaa;; Look familiar? The typewriters that pounded out such drills in the beginning typing classes at Lewiston High School will be offered at auction Saturday along with other surplus school property.
W.J. Swank of Clarkston has been named coordinator for Lewiston and Clarkston of the the Lions Club Eye Bank of Washington and northern Idaho.