April 22, 2002
The University of Idaho’s decision to move its home football games this fall back to the Kibbie Dome had nothing to do with anything really other than the coaches and players wanting to play in the Dome. Idaho has spent the last three seasons playing most of its home games at neighboring Martin Stadium on the WSU campus to meet NCAA Division I-A attendance requirements.
ASOTIN — Lee and Virginia Earl are no strangers to the Asotin County Fair. From leading building projects to managing the rodeo to heading the fair board, the Earls have held every title, except for one. This year, the Earls fill that last role as grand marshals of the fair, which runs this week.
April 22, 1982
An option to develop marina facilities at Swallows Park held by two Lewiston architects will apparently not be renewed by the Army Corps of Engineers when it expires June 1.
Unless the Idaho Board of Health changes one of its water quality standards, the U.S. Forest Service says up to half of its timber sales in the state are in jeopardy. Conservationists say the state’s water quality is in jeopardy.