Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 29, 2001
Revised Thain Grade traffic signals will be activated Wednesday to accommodate two new access roads into the Nez Perce Plaza shopping area in Lewiston. That newly developed area has been commonly known as Bedrock Plaza.
———
Volleyball coach Kip Yoshimura — whose .777 winning percentage at Lewis-Clark State College is surpassed in school history by only baseball coach Ed Cheff — accepted the head spot at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Dec. 29, 1981
Lewiston, Clarkston, Nez Perce County and Asotin County made it official Monday. The new bridge across the Snake River shall henceforth be known as Southway Bridge.
———
About 325 mercury-vapor street lights in Clarkston and Asotin will be replaced with high-pressure sodium lights, now that the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has approved the switch.