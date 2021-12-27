Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 27, 2001
Lewis-Clark State College's new recreation center has been a long time coming. But becase of the economic downturn and a shortage of construction projects around the Palouse, odds are favorable LCSC will have an easy time finding someone to build it.
———
Valley Transit's new fixed route bus service got off to an expected slow start Wednesday as drivers negotiated the streets with few people aboard and administrators nonetheless anticipated a steadily increasing demand.
Dec. 27, 1981
Robert W. Prasil, president of Idaho Beverages Inc. of Lewiston, has been elected president of the national Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Association.
———
A limestone quarry on Mission Creek about 25 miles east of Lewiston has been reopened by the Nez Perce Tribe.