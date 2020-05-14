Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 14, 2000
Richard Isaac, an electrician at Potlatch Corp., has been named Clarkston Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee Volunteer of the Year.
———
Lewiston second grader Jessica Salas, Lewiston kindergartner Chelby Smith and Nezperce third grader Samantha Riggers took first place in the National Reading Rainbow young writers and illustrators competition sponsored by Idaho Public Television.
May 14, 1980
Nez Perce County may know within about six weeks whether it has enough funds to remodel the jail section on the third floor of the courthouse to include a juvenile detention area.
———
SEATTLE — Four skydivers, who thought the idea sounded “intriguing,” successfully parachuted from the top of the inside of the Kingdome, the dive organizer says.