Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 14, 2001
By just about any measure, the 67th annual Lewiston Roundup was tops. The weather was good, ticket sales were high, concessions sold like cold drinks on a hot day, and the only injury was to a horse that is recuperating nicely under the care of a veterinarian, Lewiston Roundup Association President Terry Otte said Wednesday.
———
MOSCOW — Starting this fall, the Lionel Hampton School of Music at the University of Idaho will charge admission to concerts of its major music ensembles.
Sept. 14, 1981
A record number of Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Posse members mounted their horses and rode in Saturday’s parade and the Roundup grand entry, and Sheriff Ron Koeper said it was a salute to the old Roundup grounds in North Lewiston.
———
Asotin County residents will be asked whether they want a zoned or an unzoned county as one of the items on Tuesday’s primary election ballot.