Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 17, 2002
NAMPA — Unlikely? You bet. Improbable? Most definitely. Impossible? Obviously not. Trailing by 17 points late in the third quarter and well on their way to a rough loss, the Kendrick Tigers put together an amazing comeback and edged Dietrich 56-54 in the championship game of the Idaho Class 1A girls’ basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Saturday afternoon.
PULLMAN — Political scientist Barbara Sinclair will talk about how public policy is affected by the political strategies and games played by the U.S. Congress and the executive branch Tuesday at Washington State University.
Feb. 17, 1982
A public meeting next month may determine whether Asotin County voters will be asked for a third time to consider paying for the construction of a new sheriff’s office.
The Lewiston city staff will be asked to conduct another study of putting a pedestrian overpass across 21st Street at Ninth Avenue.