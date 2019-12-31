Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 31, 1999
Idaho residents will pay $4 more for driver’s licenses after the first of the year to help equip ambulances throughout the state.
Mike Atkinson, of Lapwai, has been selected to lead the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Posse into the new millennium.
Dec. 31, 1979
The first land has been purchased for what one day is to become Bryden Canyon Road and it could be an indication of what the overall cost will be.
Dr. Mark Watkins, head of the Lewis-Clark State College business department, will team up with members of the Warrior athletic staff to conduct a seminar on athletic program managment.