Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 14, 2001
Steelhead and salmon are checking out the new boat ramp in North Lewiston. “Numerous steelhead and more than one salmon” have meandered among the workers in the water, Terry Nab of Progressive Engineering at Lewiston told the Nez Perce County Commission Monday.
———
Fewer seats are available for Horizon Air passengers heading to Seattle from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley or the Palouse as the company upgrades its fleet. Horizon is replacing a 37-seat Bombardier Dash 8-100 turboprop with a 70-seat Bombardier Q400 turboprop.
Aug. 14, 1981
Construction of a public dock near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers will be pursued beginning Monday by the joint membership of the Nez Perce County and Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce waterways committees.
———
Lewiston’s eight-day heat wave climaxed Thursday with a 105-degree temperature that tied with Omak, Wash., for the hottest in the nation.