Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 15, 2001
NAMPA — The state’s best school bus drivers will compete Monday, June 18, for a chance to represent Idaho in national driving competition.
June 15, 1981
BOISE — The University of Idaho Administration Building should undergo major renovation within the next few years and the Univeristy’s Agricultural Engineering Building should be razed immediately, the Idaho Division of Public Works says.
———
Dale R. George, who grew up on a ranch in the Lewiston area, has been named Nez Perce County executive director of the federal Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.
2001
PULLMAN — Tonya Adolfson, a Pullman resident and author, has released her first novel, “Thine Enemy’s Eyes,” available from 1stBooks Library.
———