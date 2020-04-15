Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 15, 2000
Carlton Oakes, a musician with a strong background in performance art and community arts management, has been named director of the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History in Lewiston.
PULLMAN — Media mogul Ted Turner of Cable News Network and Time-Warner fame will accept an award at Washington State University on Friday for representing the professional ideals of Edward R. Murrow.
April 15, 1980
New world records will be the target this year for Springfest, an annual week of outdoor games and contests for students and townspeople that began Monday on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho and Latah County may be able to participate in a garbage-into-steam project and save money besides, under a plan proposed by UI officials.