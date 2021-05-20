Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 20, 2001
The Washington Department of Transportation is considering making Sixth Street in Clarkston a one-way street.
———
Frank Carroll, Potlatch Corp. Western region communications manager, has been awarded a Silver Rockie by the Idaho Advertising Federation for a 15-second television commercial titled, “Elk Management.”
May 20, 1981
Colton’s Stan Druffel tossed a one-hit shutout as the Wildcats hammered Asotin 10-0 on Tuesday night at Harris Field in a Washington Class B seeding game in preparation for Friday’s opening round of the eastern regionals.
———
Frank C. Bruneel, the president of Bruneel Tire Co., was elected to the Lewiston School Board on Tuesday by a scant 81-vote margin.