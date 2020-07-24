Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 24, 2000
MOSCOW — As temperatures rise and hundreds continue to flood the city’s new aquatic center here, people like Mic Hess and Steve Bush are thinking hockey and other icy sports.
Tysn Southwick, of Clarkston, was the sole survivor in a contest held in Lewiston based on the popular “Survivor” television series. Southwick, 22, won the $5,000 prize package by outlasting nine other castaways on a makeshift island along 21st Street in Lewiston for six days and five nights.
July 24, 1980
Tuesday’s blast from Mount St. Helens, the fourth major eruption in three months, has left a glowing red crater, a reminder that the volcano remains active and can erupt again with little warning.
MOSCOW — Raymond J. Miller, an administrator in the College of Agriculture at the University of Idaho since 1973, is the new dean of that college, the university announced Wednesday.