Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 2, 2002
Imagine a four-lane U.S. Highway 95 from the Canadian border to Boise. Imagine a road that drove more like an arrow and less like a trip around a go-cart track.
Democratic congressional candidate Betty Richardson and others, like Republican Lt. Gov. Jack Riggs, have made turning U.S. 95 into a four-lane highway a priority issue in their campaigns.
———
A $10 million-plus title has been approved for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The official notice that the valley has qualified as a small urban area, making it eligible for perhaps $1 million a year in federal transportation money, was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.
May 2, 1982
Americans spend 16.5% of their salaries on food, but the figure will be 40% or 50% if small farmers lose their battle against large agricultural concerns, a member of the U.S. Wheat Commission said Saturday in Lewiston.
———
MOSCOW — Because it's just May, Dennis Erickson doesn't have to worry how many points are on the scoreboard at the end of a football game. The new head coach at the University of Idaho was pleased with what he saw Saturday in the spring Intersquad Game at the Kibbie Dome.