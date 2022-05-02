Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

May 2, 2002

Imagine a four-lane U.S. Highway 95 from the Canadian border to Boise. Imagine a road that drove more like an arrow and less like a trip around a go-cart track.

Democratic congressional candidate Betty Richardson and others, like Republican Lt. Gov. Jack Riggs, have made turning U.S. 95 into a four-lane highway a priority issue in their campaigns.

———

A $10 million-plus title has been approved for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The official notice that the valley has qualified as a small urban area, making it eligible for perhaps $1 million a year in federal transportation money, was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.

May 2, 1982

Americans spend 16.5% of their salaries on food, but the figure will be 40% or 50% if small farmers lose their battle against large agricultural concerns, a member of the U.S. Wheat Commission said Saturday in Lewiston.

———

MOSCOW — Because it's just May, Dennis Erickson doesn't have to worry how many points are on the scoreboard at the end of a football game. The new head coach at the University of Idaho was pleased with what he saw Saturday in the spring Intersquad Game at the Kibbie Dome.

Tags

Recommended for you