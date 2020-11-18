Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 18, 2000
SPOKANE — Looking to spruce up its image, Washington State University unveiled a new trademark logo Friday. The new logo keeps the roaring cougar head that has been the school’s symbol since 1936, but places it on a shield, a traditional symbol of higher education.
Nov. 18, 1980
MOSCOW — Elmer Hingston, a Moscow businessman, was chosen Monday night to fill a vacancy on the Moscow School Board after board members heaped praise on all four volunteers for the position.
———
Greg D. Weaver, of Lewiston, has been elected president of the Lewiston, Clarkston Finest Fifties Chevy Club. Weaver succeeds Kerry V. Guthrie, of Lewiston.