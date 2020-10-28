Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 28, 2000
This year’s flu vaccine has been slow to arrive in Lewiston, and area flu clinics are being postponed.
MOSCOW — George W. Bush won another resounding victory Thursday in the Moscow League of Women Voters mock election for high school students.
Oct. 28, 1980
For the second time this season, Washington State University football fans will be able to watch the Cougars on television as ABC has announced Saturday’s University of Oregon-WSU game at Eugene will be televised regionally.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could be going for a Republican president Nov. 4 for the first time in eight years if the results of a Tribune-commissioned supermarket poll of 741 voters bears out.