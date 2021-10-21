Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 21, 2001
Karen Taylor, a Lewiston School District school bus attendant, was recently named Idaho School Bus Attendant of the Year by the Idaho State Department of Education and Idaho Association of Pupil Transportation.
Oct. 21, 1981
Opportunities Unlimited Inc., a Lewiston-based nonprofit organization dedicated to making the handicapped empolyable, is conducting an open house this week to make the public aware of its efforts.
Camas Prairie Railroad tracks between Lewiston and Riparia, a railroad siding 55 miles to the west, retained a Class 3 status after examination by representatives of the Federal Railroad Administration Office of Safety on Monday and Tuesday, CPRR Manager Joseph H. Harwood said Tuesday.