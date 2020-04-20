Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 20, 2000
Washington State University and the University of Idaho again have been ranked among the most advanced in the nation when it comes to use of the internet and technology access for students.
April 20, 1980
Four of Clarkston Post Office’s nine mail carriers abandoned motor vehicles and reverted to foot deliveries Friday in accordance with a new policy to save gasoline.
Some 39 contestants participated Saturday in the 49ers Saddle Club Spring O-Mok-See at the Tammany Arena, with riders in five age groups taking places in pole, key, flag and barrel racing.