Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 9, 2001
A new sport utility vehicle driven by Lewiston Police Department supervisors 24 hours a day is intended to substantially reduce response time to major incidents, Chief John P. “Jack” Baldwin says.
———
Craig Hill, a Moscow High School English teacher, won first place honors for editing a journal published by the National Council of Teachers of English.
Nov. 9, 1981
A proposal to add 4,000 feet to the Lewiston levee pathway will be examined by the city’s Traffic Committee in a report to be presented at tonight’s regular city council meeting at city hall.
———
MOSCOW — Vegetable oil, processed on Pacific Northwest farms from home-grown crops, could keep the region’s diesel tractors operating if oil from other sources were cut off.