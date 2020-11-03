Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 3, 2000
Lewiston High School actors will take the stage tonight for the first of four more performances of Mary Chase’s Pulitzer prize-winning classic comedy, “Harvey.”
The Montana Historical Society Press has published “Nez Perce Summer, 1877: The U.S. Army and the Nee-Me-Poo Crisis,” written by noted frontier military historian Jerome A. Greene.
Nov. 3, 1980
Some 1,300 children and their parents enjoyed snacks and games at a Halloween party at McGhee Elementary School on Friday evening without wondering whether their edibles contained razor blades, poison or things that bigger kids wanted enough to take.
Lewiston City Council will consider a proposal Monday night to require subdivision developers to install street lights in their projects.