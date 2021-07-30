Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 30, 2001
TRAIL, British Columbia — It took a powerful home run binge in the opener and a one-hitter from Julius Smith in the second game, but the Lewis-Clark Twins managed to complete the final leg of their escape from the edge of elimination Sunday, grabbing a berth in the Class AA Idaho state Legion baseball tournament.
Enough, say some Clarkston merchants. Let’s put it to a vote. With the city’s business community split on whether or not to raise the sales tax half a percent to pay for city services, some merchants have launched a petition asking officials to put the matter on the November ballot.
July 30, 1981
Workers began tearing down a concrete abutment on the new Interstate Bridge on Wednesday after a U.S. Corps of Engineers project engineer rejected the work as unsound.
The Idaho County Free Press at Grangeville has been sold to Eagle Newspapers Inc., an Oregon newspaper group with headquarters at Salem.