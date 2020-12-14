Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 14, 2000
It’s only a recommendation, but the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission says commercial development on 25 acres where Home Depot has asked for a building permit is OK.
The Lewiston Civic Theatre and the Kenworthy Theatre in Moscow are organizations receiving grants this week from the Idaho Heritage Trust and Avista Corp. More than $56,100 was awarded to several north Idaho organizations. The trust works to preserve important historic buildings, artifacts and archeological sites.
Dec. 14, 1980
A Cambodian woman and a daughter she hadn’t seen for more than three years were reunited at the Lewiston Airport on Saturday, thanks to the help of some Kamiah churches.
MOSCOW — University of Idaho students will have a new geological engineering and rock mechanics laboratory to work in beginning next semester thanks to the Idaho mining industry.