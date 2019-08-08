Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 8, 1999
The Clarkston School District has received more than $9.1 million in state funding to help with the school modernization project scheduled to begin this year.
Dan Klemp, an optometrist, has purchased the private optometry practice of Christina Kowrach, across from Jack in the Box in Lewiston.
Aug. 8, 1979
Lewiston’s St. Joseph’s Hospital is the recipient of a $1,000 grant from the Union Pacific Foundation.
PULLMAN — Washington State University officials said Charlotte Y. Martin has given the school another $150,000 toward the expansion of Clarence D. Martin Stadium and Academic Center.