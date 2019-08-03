Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 3, 1999
The city of Clarkston will no longer accept plastic at its recycling bins and is requiring that newspaper and magazines be separated.
Aug. 3, 1979
Circus Vargas will raise its big top Tuesday at the Palouse Empire Mall in Moscow in preparation for four performances of the largest three-ring circus under canvas.
Grasshoppers have been moving into Nez Perce County gardens and other greeneries this week after plaguing Asotin County farmers and gardeners for a month or so.