Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 24, 2001
COEUR D’ALENE — The first-ever winter driving class offered by the Idaho State Police drew a roomful of people. Attendees hung on Trooper Mark Todd’s every word as he explained the pitfalls of snowbound driving.
———
ASOTIN – Brit Ausman, owner and partner in C&L Farms from Asotin, will participate in a two-year Washington agriculture and forestry leadership development program. As one of the 30 members of the program, Ausman will attend seminars designed to enhance leadership skills and contribute to the state’s natural resources industry.
Dec. 24, 1981
The Lewiston Library system has received an energy materials grant from the Washington Water Power Co., Librarian Carla Schuller said Wednesday.
———
Repairs to a Potlach Corp. air pollution control device damaged in a flash fire earlier this month may be delayed until July as the result of an agreement with the Idaho office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.