April 2, 2001
MOSCOW — Thomas C. Wright, a leader in developing elementary reading programs and teacher training around the world, will receive the University of Idaho’s Hall of Fame Award during commencement this spring.
Local groups received $59,000 in National Park Service grants to pay for various projects associated with the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial.
April 2, 1981
PULLMAN — Ten educators from nine Indonesian universities will participate in an intensive short course at Washington State University.